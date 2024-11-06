Columbus North Athletics Welcomes Boys Volleyball and Girls Wrestling Coaches for New Era

Columbus North Athletics is thrilled to welcome two accomplished coaches as it launches boys’ volleyball and girls’ wrestling, two newly sanctioned varsity sports. Veteran coach Jeff Case will lead the boys’ volleyball program. With over 20 years of experience, including a highly successful tenure coaching girls’ volleyball at Hauser, Case is ready to build a strong foundation for the boys’ team. His approach focuses on developing technical skills as well as qualities like teamwork and resilience, setting up the program for long-term success.

Meanwhile, former state champion Lindsey Prozanski will guide the girls’ wrestling team, bringing both experience and passion for growing the sport. Having wrestled at the collegiate level, Prozanski aims to create a supportive environment that will allow young female athletes to thrive in the traditionally male-dominated sport. Columbus North’s commitment to these new programs highlights the school’s dedication to broadening athletic opportunities and encouraging the next generation of student-athletes.