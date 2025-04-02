Columbus Lacrosse Wrap-Up

Lacrosse Girls Butterworth Sisters Lead Columbus Girls Lacrosse to Opening Win

The Columbus girl’s lacrosse team opened its fifth varsity season with a thrilling 9-8 win at Roncalli. Junior standout Emma Butterworth led the way with seven goals, while twin sister Dayna Butterworth added two more to complete the scoring.

Goalkeeper Kaitlyn Netser anchored the defense with 11 saves on 20 shots faced. The team travels to Evansville this Saturday for a doubleheader against Evansville Central and RJ Reitz, aiming to keep the winning streak alive.

Lacrosse Boys Columbus Boys Lacrosse Falls to Bloomington South

The Columbus boy’s lacrosse team took a tough 9-2 loss over the weekend against Bloomington South. Chase Murphy netted both goals for Columbus, while Cole Vreeland impressed in goal with 15 saves. The team will look to bounce back in their next matchup.