Columbus Icemen Return to State Finals in Historic 50th Season

As reported by The Republic sports editor Ted Schultz, on The Republic’s website last night, the Columbus Icemen varsity hockey team is returning to the Indiana State High School Hockey Association (ISHSHA) State Finals, making their 50th anniversary season even more special.

The Icemen will face South Bend Adams in the Class 2A State Championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Wayne Sport One Parkview Ice House. This marks a rematch of their regular-season meeting, where South Bend Adams edged Columbus 2-1.

Columbus reached the state finals after a dominant performance at semistate in Fort Wayne, where they racked up three consecutive wins:

7-1 over Lake Central

4-0 over Bloomington (avenging two regular-season losses)

5-0 over Westfield

Sophomore goalie Lane Barringer was sensational, allowing just one goal across three games, while Drew Weed, Carter Greene, and Keaton Russell led the way offensively. Despite suffering early-season injuries, including a season-altering broken arm for top forward Lance Kitterman, the Icemen have fought through adversity and are now one win away from a state championship.

Fans can support the team at a special send-off event on Friday at 5:45 p.m. at the baseball fields at Lincoln Park before they travel to Fort Wayne in search of their first state title since 2019.