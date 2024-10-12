Columbus Football Teams Both Win and Clinch Share of Conference Titles

Both Columbus East and Columbus North played in front of their home crowds Friday night, and secured shares of their respective conference titles with wins in different ways.

Columbus East breezed past the Jeffersonville Red Devils 52-6 at John Stafford Field, while it took double over time for Columbus North to outlast Bloomington North 35-34.

Both teams will hit the road to close out the regular season. Columbus East will travel to Bedford North Lawrence and Columbus North will be at Terre Haute South.