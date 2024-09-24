Columbus East’s Grace LaSell Advances to Regionals

While the Columbus East girls golf team came up just short of advancing to regionals, Grace LaSell wasn’t ready to pack away her clubs just yet. LaSell fired off an impressive score of 87 at the sectionals, earning her a spot as an individual at the regional tournament. The Olympians tied for fourth place with a score of 401 but ultimately lost the tiebreaker to Edgewood, who secured fourth place.

Despite the team’s narrow miss, LaSell’s performance stood out, making her one of the top individual scorers from non-qualifying teams. She’ll take her talents to The Legends Golf Club this Saturday, where she’ll represent Columbus East as she aims for a strong showing. Watch for her as she continues to battle for a spot in the state finals!