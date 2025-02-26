Columbus East’s Gavin Day Headed Back to State for Diving

Columbus East senior Gavin Day has punched his ticket to the IHSAA Boys Swimming State Finals after securing a second-place finish at the Jasper Diving Regional with a score of 478.95.

Day, a two-time state finalist, will now compete on the state’s biggest stage one final time. He joins a strong group of Olympians at the state meet, including:

Keaton Stephenson (200-yard freestyle)

Josh Pendleton (500 freestyle)

Misha Machavariani (100 breaststroke)

The 400 freestyle relay team (Stephenson, Pendleton, Machavariani, and Eli Isaacs)

The state finals begin Friday at 6 p.m. at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, with diving prelims set for Saturday morning at 9 a.m.