Columbus East’s Gavin Day Headed Back to State for Diving
Columbus East senior Gavin Day has punched his ticket to the IHSAA Boys Swimming State Finals after securing a second-place finish at the Jasper Diving Regional with a score of 478.95.
Day, a two-time state finalist, will now compete on the state’s biggest stage one final time. He joins a strong group of Olympians at the state meet, including:
- Keaton Stephenson (200-yard freestyle)
- Josh Pendleton (500 freestyle)
- Misha Machavariani (100 breaststroke)
- The 400 freestyle relay team (Stephenson, Pendleton, Machavariani, and Eli Isaacs)
The state finals begin Friday at 6 p.m. at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, with diving prelims set for Saturday morning at 9 a.m.