Local Sports 

Columbus East’s Gavin Day Headed Back to State for Diving

Kevin Kelley
Columbus East senior Gavin Day has punched his ticket to the IHSAA Boys Swimming State Finals after securing a second-place finish at the Jasper Diving Regional with a score of 478.95.
Day, a two-time state finalist, will now compete on the state’s biggest stage one final time. He joins a strong group of Olympians at the state meet, including:
  • Keaton Stephenson (200-yard freestyle)
  • Josh Pendleton (500 freestyle)
  • Misha Machavariani (100 breaststroke)
  • The 400 freestyle relay team (Stephenson, Pendleton, Machavariani, and Eli Isaacs)
The state finals begin Friday at 6 p.m. at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, with diving prelims set for Saturday morning at 9 a.m.