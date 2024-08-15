Local Sports 

Columbus East Youth Cheer Clinic – Hosted by CEHS Cheer Program

Kevin Kelley
Calling all future cheerleaders! The Columbus East Cheerleaders are excited to announce their upcoming Youth Cheer Clinic, and we want YOU to join in on the fun!
This clinic is the perfect opportunity for young cheer enthusiasts to learn the basics, improve their skills, and have a blast with the talented Columbus East High School cheer squad. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to sharpen your moves, this clinic is open to all skill levels.
Interested? Signing up is easy! Simply scan the QR code or click the link below to register:
Sign Up for the Columbus East Youth Cheer Clinic
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to cheer with the best. Spread the word and let’s make this clinic a cheer-tastic event to remember!
Go East! 🎉📣