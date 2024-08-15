Columbus East Youth Cheer Clinic – Hosted by CEHS Cheer Program

Calling all future cheerleaders! The Columbus East Cheerleaders are excited to announce their upcoming Youth Cheer Clinic, and we want YOU to join in on the fun!

This clinic is the perfect opportunity for young cheer enthusiasts to learn the basics, improve their skills, and have a blast with the talented Columbus East High School cheer squad. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to sharpen your moves, this clinic is open to all skill levels.

Interested? Signing up is easy! Simply scan the QR code or click the link below to register:

Sign Up for the Columbus East Youth Cheer Clinic

East Cheerleading Alumni Night Calling all former Olympian Cheerleaders! We would love to have you join us on Thursday, October 3rd and/or Friday, October 4th to cheer on our Olympians. Thursday: Join us for practice from 5:45-6:45. During this time you can learn the sidelines that we will be doing on Friday. (You might even remember some of them!) If you can’t make it Thursday, don’t worry! We have a video available for you to watch and learn. You can find the video on our Facebook or Instagram soon! Friday: Join us at 5:45pm for a pre-game dinner/snacks while you watch our current cheerleaders warm up for the game. We will also be collecting photos from over the years to display. Then, at 7:00pm join us on the sideline to cheer the first quarter of the game! $10 t-shirts available for pre-order only! Please complete your registration by September 23rd. (We are only collecting your email to send out a reminder. We will not share your email.) docs.google.com

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to cheer with the best. Spread the word and let’s make this clinic a cheer-tastic event to remember!

Go East! 🎉📣