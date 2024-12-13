Columbus East Wrestling Tops No. 3 Franklin in Dual Showdown

The Columbus East Olympians boys wrestling team proved why they’re ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, earning a hard-fought 39-25 victory over No. 3 Franklin on Thursday night. The Olympians used three technical falls and three major decisions to secure the win in a matchup that showcased the best of Indiana high school wrestling.

Standout performances included James Moss with a major decision at 215 pounds, Gage Rutan with a technical fall at 132 pounds, and Clayton Miller, who scored a critical major decision at 165 pounds. The Olympians won five of the last six bouts, cementing their dominance and proving they are a force to be reckoned with this season.

On the girls’ side, Columbus East narrowly fell to Franklin in a competitive 40-33 match. Despite the loss, the Olympians showcased strong efforts from Monica McMahon, who secured a pin at 190 pounds, and Maddie Schrader, who added another pin at 235 pounds. Both teams demonstrated their skill and determination, setting the stage for a strong season ahead.