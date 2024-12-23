Columbus East Wrestling Reclaims East Invitational Title

The Columbus East boys’ wrestling team made a state bus East Wrestling Reclaims East Invitational Titlement Saturday by reclaiming their title at the expanded East Invitational. With seven individual champions, the Olympians totaled 290 points, easily outpacing Terre Haute South’s 218.5.

Standouts included Caleb Kirkpatrick, who was named Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning the 144-pound bracket. Kirkpatrick defeated the No. 3 wrestler in the state in the semifinals and secured a 7-1 victory in the finals. Other champions included Gage Rutan (132), Caleb Cooper (150), and Lincoln Cooper (157). Colin McMahon (190) also delivered a thrilling comeback victory, erasing a 9-2 deficit in the final period.

East continues to build momentum heading into the prestigious Al Smith Invitational in Mishawaka next week.