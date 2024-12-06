Columbus East Wrestling Pins Down Seymour

Columbus East’s wrestling teams put on a clinic Thursday night, dismantling Seymour in both the girls’ and boys’ matches. The girls team stormed to a dominant 64-15 victory, while the boys pinned down a 65-10 win. The Olympians were in full takedown mode, executing their game plan to perfection.

On the girls’ side, Saige Plummer, Eliana Burton, and Issabal Wakefield each delivered emphatic wins by fall, while Madison Mount added a major decision to round out a nearly flawless performance. For the boys, Caleb Cooper, Dominic Piper, and Ethan Poling showcased their strength and skill with critical pins, anchoring the team’s lopsided win.

Both teams now set their sights on weekend tournaments, with the girls competing in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championship and the boys heading to the Jeffersonville Duals. The Olympians are proving to be mat warriors, ready to take on any challenger.