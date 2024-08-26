Columbus East Weekend Wrap-Up

Columbus East Football Shows Promise in Season Opener

The Columbus East Olympians showed grit and determination in their season opener against 5A No. 10 Bloomington South, despite a 27-6 loss. Quarterback Kyson Villarreal led the offense, scoring the team’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run. The Olympians demonstrated improvement and are focused on bouncing back as they prepare for their matchup against Columbus North next week.

Columbus East Volleyball Sweeps Jeffersonville for First Win

Columbus East volleyball secured their first win of the season with a 3-0 sweep of Jeffersonville. The Olympians overcame a close first set and dominated the final two sets, with standout performances from Lilah Klei, who tallied nine kills, and Krea Martin, who recorded 25 assists. This victory marks a positive turning point for East as they continue their season.

Columbus East Boys Tennis Earns First Win at Whiteland Invitational

Columbus East boys tennis picked up their first win of the season at the Whiteland Invitational, defeating Tri-West 3-2. Singles players Tyler Ernst and Owen Kirk won their matches in straight sets, while the doubles team of Micah Wettschurack and Trevor Ernst also secured a victory. The Olympians look forward to building on this success in future matches.