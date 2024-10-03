Local Sports 

Columbus East vs. Columbus North Volleyball Showdown Tonight

Kevin Kelley
In one of the most anticipated volleyball matchups of the season, Columbus East and Columbus North meet tonight at 7:15 PM at North’s gym. Columbus North comes into this rivalry match riding the momentum from their win over Bedford North Lawrence, while East is hungry to bounce back after a close five-set thriller against Bloomington South.
This match has all the makings of a back-and-forth battle, so be sure to catch the action as both teams fine-tune their game ahead of sectional play.
And speaking of sectionals, don’t forget that the IHSAA Volleyball Sectional Pairings Show is tomorrow, October 6, at 7 PM ET/6 PM CT, streamed exclusively at IHSAAtv.org.