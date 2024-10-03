Columbus East vs. Columbus North Volleyball Showdown Tonight

In one of the most anticipated volleyball matchups of the season, Columbus East and Columbus North meet tonight at 7:15 PM at North’s gym. Columbus North comes into this rivalry match riding the momentum from their win over Bedford North Lawrence, while East is hungry to bounce back after a close five-set thriller against Bloomington South.

This match has all the makings of a back-and-forth battle, so be sure to catch the action as both teams fine-tune their game ahead of sectional play.

And speaking of sectionals, don’t forget that the IHSAA Volleyball Sectional Pairings Show is tomorrow, October 6, at 7 PM ET/6 PM CT, streamed exclusively at IHSAAtv.org.