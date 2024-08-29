Columbus East vs. Columbus North: Rivalry Showdown Preview

This Friday night, all eyes in Columbus, Indiana, will be on Max Andress Field as the Columbus East Olympians (0-1) face off against the Columbus North Bulldogs (1-0) in the 54th edition of their storied rivalry. With both teams eager to claim city bragging rights, this matchup promises to be an intense and thrilling contest.

Columbus North enters the game with momentum after a stunning 41-15 victory over the top-ranked Decatur Central in their season opener. Junior quarterback Asher Ratliff led the charge with three touchdown passes, showcasing a balanced offensive attack that also featured senior running back Gino Prescott, who rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ defense was relentless, forcing turnovers and applying constant pressure, a strategy they’ll look to replicate against East.

On the other side, Columbus East is hungry for a rebound after a tough 27-6 loss to Bloomington South in their first game. Junior quarterback Kyson Villarreal was a bright spot for the Olympians, throwing for 152 yards and rushing for a touchdown. However, East struggled to establish consistency on the ground and will need to shore up their run defense to contain Prescott and the Bulldogs’ potent offense.

Key Matchups to Watch:

East's Run Defense vs. Prescott: Columbus East allowed 203 rushing yards last week, and they'll need to tighten up to prevent Prescott from having another big night on the ground.

Columbus East allowed 203 rushing yards last week, and they’ll need to tighten up to prevent Prescott from having another big night on the ground. North’s Defense vs. Villarreal: The Bulldogs’ defense will look to disrupt Villarreal’s rhythm, applying pressure and forcing him into mistakes.

This rivalry game is always highly anticipated, and with North currently leading the series 28-25, the Olympians are eager to close the gap. Both teams have much to prove, and fans can expect a hard-fought battle from start to finish.

Game Details:

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM (Local Time)
Location: Max Andress Field, Columbus, IN

7:00 PM (Local Time) Location: Max Andress Field, Columbus, IN

Tune in to 1010 WCSI and 98.1 FM, or stream the game live at 1010wcsi.com, to catch all the action as these two rivals go head-to-head in one of the most exciting matchups of the season with Pregame starting right after this weeks edition of Gridiron Guru’s. All of the action starts at 6:00 PM Friday!