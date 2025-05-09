Columbus East Volleyball Sweeps Warren Central

The Olympians boys volleyball team bounced back from Tuesday’s loss with a commanding straight-set win over Warren Central: 25-17, 25-13, 25-18. Setter Alex Duncan orchestrated the attack with 28 assists and added four aces, while Tyler Ernst delivered eight kills and five digs. Ian Scholl contributed five kills, four blocks, and eight digs. Alex Wenzler chipped in with three kills and four blocks. The win moves East to 11-15 heading into Saturday’s home Round Robin featuring Bloomington South, Greenwood, and Jennings County.