Columbus East Volleyball Looks Ahead After Tough Opener

Columbus East’s volleyball team opened their season against a strong Bloomington North team on Tuesday, resulting in a 25-9, 25-13, 25-13 loss. While the outcome was not what the Olympians hoped for, there were several positive takeaways from the match.

Krea Martin led the team with nine assists and one ace, orchestrating the offense effectively. Defensively, Addison Emery was a standout with 15 digs, while Rahianna Logan and Lilah Klei each added four kills. Anika Jenkins also made her presence felt at the net with three blocks.

The Olympians are focused on building from this performance as they prepare for their next match against Franklin Community High School on Thursday. Columbus East is determined to learn from this experience and improve as the season unfolds.