Columbus East Volleyball, Girls Soccer, & Boys Soccer- 9/25

Columbus East Volleyball Battles Strong Center Grove Team

The Columbus East Olympians faced a powerful foe in Class 4A No. 7 Center Grove, falling in straight sets: 25-8, 25-10, 25-20. The Olympians couldn’t find their footing early on, but they regrouped in the third set to give the Trojans a tougher fight.

Kimberly Carothers led the charge with 3 kills, contributing both offensively and defensively with a solo block. Krea Martin set up 4 assists, helping the team keep pace, while Lilah Klei was a force at the net with 2 solo blocks. Chloe Gill served up some heat with 3 aces.

Despite the loss, the Olympians (3-15) showed heart and hustle, with signs that they’re ready to rally for the next match.