Columbus East Volleyball, Girls Soccer, & Boys Soccer- 9/25
Columbus East Volleyball Battles Strong Center Grove Team
The Columbus East Olympians faced a powerful foe in Class 4A No. 7 Center Grove, falling in straight sets: 25-8, 25-10, 25-20. The Olympians couldn’t find their footing early on, but they regrouped in the third set to give the Trojans a tougher fight.
Kimberly Carothers led the charge with 3 kills, contributing both offensively and defensively with a solo block. Krea Martin set up 4 assists, helping the team keep pace, while Lilah Klei was a force at the net with 2 solo blocks. Chloe Gill served up some heat with 3 aces.
Despite the loss, the Olympians (3-15) showed heart and hustle, with signs that they’re ready to rally for the next match.
Columbus East Boys Soccer Fights Until the Final Whistle Against Floyd Central
Columbus East boys soccer fought hard but couldn’t find the back of the net, losing 1-0 to Floyd Central. The Highlanders capitalized on an early goal, and despite some close chances, the Olympians couldn’t equalize.
The defense worked tirelessly to contain Floyd Central’s offense, but the lack of finishing touch in the attacking third cost the Olympians. The loss adds pressure as they push to get back on track for the remainder of the season.
Columbus East Girls Soccer Puts Up Strong Effort Against Jeffersonville
Columbus East girls soccer faced off against Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference match but fell 6-2. The Olympians were outshot 17-5, and despite their efforts, they couldn’t match the Red Devils’ firepower.
Sophie Glick was a bright spot for the team, converting a penalty kick and assisting on a goal scored by Emma Christie. In goal, Cara Veach had her hands full but made 7 saves to keep the scoreline more respectable.
With the loss, East drops to 2-9-1, but they’ll look to turn things around as they continue their conference campaign.