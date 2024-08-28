Columbus East Volleyball Faces Setback Against Seymour

The Columbus East volleyball team encountered a tough opponent in Seymour on Tuesday, falling in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14. This match marked their first Hoosier Hills Conference loss of the season.

The Olympians were led by Anika Jenkins, who contributed five kills. Krea Martin provided 13 assists, while Chloe Gill tallied 16 digs. Despite the loss, Columbus East remains focused on improving their play as the season progresses.

The Olympians continue to build their team chemistry and skills, looking to bounce back in their upcoming matches.