Columbus East Volleyball, Boys Tennis, & Girls Soccer- 9/13
Columbus East Volleyball Falls to Providence
The Columbus East Olympians faced a tough challenge in perennial powerhouse Providence, ultimately falling 3-0. Despite a strong second set where the Olympians pushed the Pioneers to a tight 25-20 finish, East couldn’t find a way to overcome Providence’s firepower, losing the other sets 25-15 and 25-16.
Kimberly Carothers led the Olympians with six kills and one ace, while Krea Martin tallied 14 assists. Lauren Smith was the defensive anchor with 16 digs, and Lilah Klei added an ace of her own. Despite the loss, East showed resilience and looks to bounce back in their upcoming matches.
Columbus East Boys Tennis Falls to Batesville
The Columbus East boys tennis team ran into a tough opponent in Batesville, suffering a 5-0 loss. The Olympians fought hard but couldn’t take a set off their opponents. At No. 1 singles, Tyler Ernst dropped a 6-1, 6-4 decision to Caleb Mohr, while Owen Kirk lost 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
The doubles teams also struggled, with the No. 1 duo of Trevor Ernst and Michael Reed falling 6-0, 6-4, and the No. 2 pair of Jonas Newell and Carson Hartsook losing 6-0, 6-0. East will look to bounce back in their next match.
Columbus East Girls Soccer Stumbles Against Batesville
Coming off their first win of the season, the Columbus East girls soccer team couldn’t keep their momentum, falling 5-0 to Class 2A No. 18 Batesville. The Bulldogs’ relentless attack proved too much, as they outshot the Olympians 40-0.
East goalkeeper Emma Christie made several impressive saves in the first half, finishing with eight total. Cara Veach stepped in during the second half, adding 10 more saves. Despite the loss, East will now focus on their big Hoosier Hills Conference matchup against Floyd Central, with the HHC title race at stake.