Columbus East Volleyball, Boys Tennis, & Girls Soccer- 9/13

Columbus East Volleyball Falls to Providence

The Columbus East Olympians faced a tough challenge in perennial powerhouse Providence, ultimately falling 3-0. Despite a strong second set where the Olympians pushed the Pioneers to a tight 25-20 finish, East couldn’t find a way to overcome Providence’s firepower, losing the other sets 25-15 and 25-16.

Kimberly Carothers led the Olympians with six kills and one ace, while Krea Martin tallied 14 assists. Lauren Smith was the defensive anchor with 16 digs, and Lilah Klei added an ace of her own. Despite the loss, East showed resilience and looks to bounce back in their upcoming matches.