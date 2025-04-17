Columbus East Track and Field Teams Dominate at The Fire Pit

The Columbus East Olympians put on a show at home Tuesday night, sweeping Shelbyville and Southwestern Shelbyville in a powerful all-around team performance.

On the girls side, Claire Behnke won the 100m (13.48), Carsyn Schlehuser took the 200m (27.39), and Kai Scott was unstoppable in the hurdles with wins in both the 100m (17.45) and 300m (50.73). Grace McMahan dominated the throws with wins in both discus (113-3) and shot put (30-2.5), while the Lady O’s swept all three relays.

For the boys, Kadyn Johnson-Bey (100m), Austin Menefee (400m), and Liam Witsey (800m) paced the sprint and middle distance events. Keaton Lawson cleared 5’10” in the high jump and added a win in the long jump. Jared Brooks led the throwers, taking first in shot put (44-11) and discus (138-8).

The boys relay teams won the 4×100 (45.15), 4×400 (3:35.26), and 4×800 (9:17.45) in a dominant effort.