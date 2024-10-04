Columbus East – Tough Battles Ahead in Soccer and Volleyball

The Columbus East volleyball team fought valiantly but couldn’t hold off Columbus North in their latest matchup. Despite the loss, the Olympians showed flashes of brilliance, and they’re gearing up for sectional play, where they’ll be looking to dig deep and spike their way to success.

In soccer, both the boys and girls teams faced tough opponents. The boys lost a hard-fought 1-0 contest to Franklin Central but will look to bounce back in their final regular-season match against Jeffersonville on Saturday. Meanwhile, the girls soccer team fell to Seymour to end their regular season but will head into sectionals with a fresh start in sight. The Olympians are determined to control possession and turn things around when it matters most.