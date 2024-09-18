Columbus East to Host Youth Night for Girls Soccer This Thursday

Columbus East Olympian Girls Soccer will be celebrating Youth Night this Thursday, September 19th, in a special match against Hauser. The event will recognize and celebrate the youth soccer players in the community, particularly those involved with the Columbus Express Soccer Club and Columbus Parks and Recreation leagues.

Young soccer players who wear their jerseys from either the Columbus Express or Parks and Recreation teams will enjoy free admission to the game. It’s a fantastic opportunity for aspiring athletes to witness high school soccer and connect with local role models.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. at the BCSC Soccer Complex, where the Columbus East Olympians will look to showcase their talent in front of a youth-filled crowd.

Whether you’re a young soccer player or a supporter of local high school sports, it’s bound to be an exciting evening. Make sure to come out, cheer on the Olympians, and support the future of Columbus soccer!