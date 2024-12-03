Columbus East to Host IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional

Columbus East High School will host the 2024-25 IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectional from March 4 to 8. The event will feature five competitive teams: Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Franklin, and Whiteland.

The Orange Pit promises to be the epicenter of excitement as these teams battle for postseason glory. Fans are encouraged to pack the stands and show their support for local athletes. Stay tuned for ticket information and game schedules as the sectional approaches.