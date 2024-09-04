Columbus East Tennis Triumphs, Volleyball Fights Hard in Close Loss to Jennings County

It was a tough night on the volleyball court for Columbus East as they faced Jennings County. The Olympians couldn’t find their rhythm and were swept in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13. Leading the charge for East, Lilah Klei registered seven kills, showing her power at the net, while Krea Martin contributed 12 assists, setting up her teammates for some key attacks.

Defensively, Chloe Gill anchored the backline with nine digs, and Addison Emery chipped in with an ace. Despite a hard-fought effort, the Olympians will look to regroup and build some momentum as they head into their next match.

On the boys’ tennis courts, the Olympians found more success, edging out Edinburgh in a tight 3-2 victory. Tyler Ernst cruised through his match at No. 1 singles with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 win, while Trevor Ernst and Micah Wettschurack also picked up crucial victories in singles. The win moves East to 2-6 on the season as they look to build on this momentum.