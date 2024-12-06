Columbus East Swimmers Split with Shelbyville

The Columbus East swim teams dove into action Thursday night against Shelbyville, with the boys claiming a resounding 128-52 win while the girls fell 103-69. The Olympian boys were unstoppable, winning every relay event and dominating individual races.

Standouts included Keaton Stephenson, who won both the 200-meter freestyle (1:48.57) and 100-meter freestyle (50.21), and Josh Pendleton, who captured victories in the 200-meter IM (2:05.37) and 500-meter freestyle (4:56.75). Misha Machavariani added wins in the 100-meter butterfly (54.55) and 100-meter breaststroke (1:05.54), rounding out a stellar night for the boys.

On the girls’ side, Cassidy Furnish showcased her endurance with wins in the 200-meter freestyle (2:19.70) and 500-meter freestyle (6:13.64). Connelly Furnish added a win in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:19.05). While the girls came up short, their effort and determination are setting the stage for success in the meets to come.