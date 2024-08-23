Columbus East Sports

Columbus East Volleyball Battles Franklin Columbus East Volleyball put up a strong fight but fell to Franklin in three sets, 25-23, 25-7, 25-9. Addison Emery led the Olympians with nine digs and an ace. Looking ahead: The Olympians are back on the court Saturday at home against Jeffersonville in a tripleheader starting at 9:30 AM.

Columbus East Football: Olympians Host Bloomington South Columbus East Football kicks off their season tonight at home against Bloomington South at 7 p.m. at Stafford Field. The Olympians are ready to take the field with a fresh start and big aspirations for the season ahead. I’ll be there with Dick Johnson to bring you live coverage, including pregame interviews with the head coaches from both Columbus North and Columbus East. Tune in live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com for all the action. Don’t miss out as the Olympians aim to start their season with a victory!

Columbus East Weekend Sports Outlook: