Columbus East Sports Update: Olympians Find Their Stride

Girls Soccer: Olympians Break the Ice with a 3-0 Victory The Columbus East girls soccer team finally found their scoring boots, securing a much-needed 3-0 victory over Bedford North Lawrence. After going five games without a goal, the Olympians were ice-cold in front of goal—until Cadence Zeser thawed out the defense, netting a crucial goal just before halftime. Junior Sophie Glick put the game on ice with two second-half strikes, including a perfect cross from Emma Christie in the final minute. With a 22-5 shot advantage, East’s attack was firing on all cylinders. Goalkeepers Christie and Cara Veach combined for a clean sheet, giving East their first taste of victory this season. They’ll look to keep the momentum rolling into the next match.

Boys Soccer: East Stays Hot with 1-0 Shutout The Columbus East boys soccer team continues to steamroll through conference play, notching a 1-0 win over Bedford North Lawrence. It was a true chess match until Luis Ceballos found the back of the net, courtesy of a slick assist from Brady Wiltsey. Goalie Ryder Meek earned his stripes, securing the shutout with strong saves to hold off the Stars. East remains undefeated in the Hoosier Hills Conference, and with this win, their record now stands at 3-3-1. It’s all uphill from here for the Olympians as they aim to keep their winning streak alive.

Girls Golf: LaSell Shines Despite Narrow Loss On the greens, Columbus East girls golf narrowly missed the mark in a close 190-195 defeat to Seymour. Despite the team loss, Grace LaSell swung her way to medalist honors, posting a stellar 44. Abby King followed closely behind with a 45, while Allison Sharpe added a respectable 49. Though the Olympians didn’t leave with the win, LaSell’s performance was a hole-in-one for the team as they look ahead to future matches.