Columbus East Sports Recap- 9/19

Boys Tennis: East Gets Served by Greensburg Pirates

The Columbus East boys tennis team faced some rough seas against the Greensburg Pirates, losing 5-0 in straight sets. The Pirates were relentless, leaving the Olympians stranded in every match. Tyler Ernst, Owen Kirk, and Michael Reed, playing at singles, all faced tough losses, with the doubles pairs of Trevor Ernst/Micah Wettschurack and Jonas Newell/Carson Hartsook also struggling to find any momentum.

The Olympians, now 3-13 on the season, are hoping to bounce back from this tough defeat in their upcoming matches. Sometimes the net just isn’t in your favor, but East will keep swinging.

Girls Golf: East Finishes Regular Season on a Rough Round

Columbus East girls golf ended the regular season with a 156-200 loss to Martinsville at Otter Creek. Leading the way for East was Grace LaSell, who swung her way to a solid 42. Unfortunately, the rest of the squad had a tougher time on the links. Sophia Begley and Allison Sharpe both carded 52s, while Abby King shot a 53.

With sectionals approaching, East will look to sharpen their short game and keep the ball on the fairway as they try to improve on these scores. It’s time to tee up and put this regular season behind them as they gear up for the big competition ahead.

Girls Soccer: East’s Late Equalizer Saves the Day

The Columbus East girls soccer team showed real Olympian spirit on Wednesday night, clawing back for a 1-1 tie against Jennings County. Trailing 1-0, the Olympians moved goalkeeper Emma Christie into the field in the 63rd minute, and the strategy paid off. Christie, who had already made several big saves, found the back of the net in the 76th minute, assisted by Sophie Glick, to tie the game.

It was a gutsy performance by East, who fought hard until the final whistle to avoid a loss. With both Christie and backup goalkeeper Cara Veach making key stops, the Olympians will look to build on this gritty performance moving forward. When the chips were down, East’s determination netted them a much-needed draw.