Columbus East Set for Senior Night Showdown Against Greensburg on 1010 WCSI

The final week of the IHSAA boys basketball regular season kicks off with a highly anticipated non-conference clash at Columbus East, as the Olympians (12-9) welcome Greensburg (12-9) at 7:30 p.m. in a game featured on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, and online at 1010wcsi.com.

This matchup is a true toss-up on paper, as both teams enter with identical records, and both are looking to build momentum heading into next week’s sectional tournament. The Pirates, coached by first-year head coach Collin Rigney, are fresh off a 52-45 victory over South Ripley, while the Olympians are coming off a hard-fought 54-52 win over Madison last Friday.

A deep dive into the numbers shows Columbus East has the slight edge, as the Olympians rank higher in the Sagarin ratings (73.96, 98th overall, 51st in Class 4A) compared to Greensburg (70.55, 131st overall, 42nd in Class 3A). However, history has favored the Pirates, who hold a 5-0 series lead over Columbus East in the past 40 years. The last time these teams met, Greensburg escaped with a 49-48 win on Dec. 19, 2023.

East head coach Perry Nash, now in his second season, will look to end that streak and send his team into next week’s sectional opener against Columbus North on a high note. The Olympians have had mixed results against common opponents, going 2-4 compared to Greensburg’s 1-5 record, but home-court advantage could play a key role in flipping the script in this series.

Fans can expect a fast-paced, high-energy game, as both teams boast athletic lineups capable of making big plays. Be sure to tune in live on 1010 WCSI, 98.1 FM, or 1010wcsi.com for full coverage of tonight’s showdown.