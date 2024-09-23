Columbus East – Power Plays Across Sports

Football – Olympians Roll Past New Albany

The Columbus East Olympians continued their winning streak in the Hoosier Hills Conference on Friday night, defeating New Albany 43-17 in an impressive all-around performance. The Olympians wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as Keaton Lawson set the tone early with a jaw-dropping 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. His lightning-fast return put East ahead just 14 seconds into the game, giving them a lead they never relinquished.

While the first quarter saw both teams struggling offensively, with East unable to move the chains, the Olympians’ defense held strong, forcing New Albany to work hard for every yard. New Albany managed to tie the game 7-7 with a 3-yard touchdown run by Jamal Chambers late in the first quarter, but that was as close as they would get.

East’s defense forced a safety early in the second quarter, regaining the lead at 9-7. On the ensuing drive, quarterback Kyson Villarreal orchestrated a balanced offensive attack, setting up a goal-to-go situation where Thomas Houpey powered in an 8-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 16-7. Houpey’s consistent ground game, complemented by East’s solid blocking, helped the Olympians control the tempo for the rest of the game.

Penalties momentarily slowed East in the second quarter, allowing New Albany to cut the lead to 16-10 with a field goal. But the Olympians responded swiftly, with Houpey breaking free for a 37-yard touchdown run, widening the gap to 22-10. Just before halftime, Jared Brooks made a pivotal reception, followed by a touchdown pass from Villarreal to Kamden Shelley, giving East a commanding 29-10 lead at the break.

In the second half, East continued to impose their will. Villarreal showcased his athleticism by scrambling for a 10-yard touchdown, pushing the lead to 36-10 in the third quarter. New Albany tried to mount a comeback, scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 36-17, but the Olympians chewed up over eight minutes of clock on their next drive, sealing the game with a 2-yard touchdown run by JD Rotert.

Villarreal finished the game with a precise passing performance, while Houpey and Lawson provided the offensive spark with their big plays. Defensively, Brooks stood out with a crucial tackle on a turnover-on-downs that shifted momentum in East’s favor. The Olympians’ depth and ability to capitalize on special teams made the difference in this convincing victory.

Columbus East remains unbeaten in Hoosier Hills Conference play and continues to look like a team hitting its stride as they march toward the postseason. With their balanced attack and ability to make key plays in all three phases of the game, the Olympians are proving to be a tough opponent for anyone in their path.

Boys’ Soccer – High Flying Victory

The Columbus East boys’ soccer team put on a clinic with a 4-2 win over Jennings County, staying perfect in conference play. Emilio Quintero Aguirre and Luis Ceballos each netted two goals, keeping the Olympians’ offense firing on all cylinders. With their momentum building, this team looks set for a strong push through the rest of the season.

Girls’ Soccer – Tough Week, But Grit Shines Through

The Columbus East girls’ soccer team faced a brutal stretch, playing their seventh game in just 12 days, including an 8-0 loss to New Albany. Despite the tough schedule, players like Emma Christie and Cara Veach fought hard in goal, showing resilience. The team is looking to regroup and recharge for the remainder of their season.

Cross-Country – Solid Showing for the Olympians

At the Ray Gerkin Invitational, Columbus East’s boys’ cross-country team put in a solid performance, finishing fifth overall. Norman Dickson was a standout, leading the Olympians with a 13th-place finish, followed by Jackson Brookes and Elijah Clore, who rounded out East’s top three finishers. The team continues to build momentum as they prepare for the postseason.