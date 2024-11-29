Columbus East Opens Season with Electrifying Victory Over Whiteland

The Columbus East boys’ basketball team tipped off their 2024-25 campaign in thrilling fashion, securing a 77-67 win over the Whiteland Warriors in the Orange Pit on Wednesday night. This high-energy season opener saw standout performances, big plays, and an electric home crowd that fueled the Olympians’ success.

Our Hoosier Sporting Goods Player of the Game was Carter Patterson stole the show, dropping 27 points and dominating the final frame with a mix of finesse and physicality. East led 35-30 at halftime and stretched their advantage to double digits early in the third quarter. However, Whiteland stormed back, taking a 54-53 lead heading into the fourth. Patterson spearheaded a critical 12-4 run in the final period, supported by Alex Duncan (14 points) and Keaton Lawson (17 points), who rebounded from foul trouble to make timely contributions.

The Olympians showcased their depth and teamwork, with contributions from key players like Ethan Bumbalough and Mason Reeves providing the stability needed to weather Whiteland’s comeback attempts. East now turns its focus to building momentum in their upcoming matchups as they aim for a strong season.