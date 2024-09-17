Columbus East Olympians Struggle on the Field, but Golfers Stay Strong

Girls Soccer: East Falls to Greenwood It was a rough outing for the Columbus East girls soccer team as they were shut out 4-0 by Greenwood. Despite a valiant effort from goalkeepers Emma Christie (4 saves) and Cara Veach (3 saves), the Olympians couldn’t keep Greenwood’s offense at bay. They’ll look to bounce back tonight with a road game at Franklin, kicking off at 7:45 p.m.

Girls Golf: East Finishes Fifth in HHC Championship The Columbus East girls golf team placed fifth in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championship, with Sophia Begley leading the team by shooting 100. Abby King followed closely with a 102. Missing top player Grace LaSell, who was undergoing medical treatment, the Olympians worked hard but couldn’t match the top competition. They’ll tee off against Columbus North today at Harrison Lake.