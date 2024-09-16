Columbus East Olympians Shine on All Fronts: Football, Soccer, Cross Country, and Volleyball

Football:

The Columbus East Olympians electrified the crowd in a 62-7 rout of Jennings County, moving to 2-2 on the season. Kyson Villarreal threw for three touchdowns, while Thomas Houpey and JD Rotert added to the score on the ground. Freshman James Scruggs showed his potential with a 40-yard touchdown run, capping off an all-around dominant performance for the Olympians.

Boys Soccer:

The Columbus East Boys Soccer team faced a tough test against 3A No. 12 Fishers, falling 3-0. Despite solid work in goal from Ryder Meek, who recorded seven saves, Fishers capitalized on key moments to secure the win. The Olympians continue to work on their defensive structure as they prepare for upcoming matches.

Girls Soccer:

The Columbus East Girls Soccer team couldn’t hold off Floyd Central, losing 3-0 after a scoreless first half. Emma Christie and Cara Veach combined for eight saves, but Floyd Central broke through in the second half to take control of the game. East continues to show flashes of potential but couldn’t overcome the Highlanders’ attack.

Volleyball:

The Columbus East Volleyball team had a tough outing at the Shelbyville Invitational, losing all three matches but showing heart. Tyler Ernst and Trevor Ernst were bright spots for the Olympians, leading the way in the doubles against East Central. The team continues to rebuild and improve as they head into the latter half of the season.

Cross Country:

The Columbus East Boys finished fifth at the Whiteland Invitational, led by Jackson Brookes, who placed 19th with a time of 18:12.09. The East Girls finished 11th, with Madison Swartzentruber leading the way in 40th place. Both teams are building momentum for future meets, and the results show steady progress.