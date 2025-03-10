Columbus East Olympians Battle, But Fall Just Short in Sectional Final

The Columbus East Olympians put up a valiant fight in their quest for a sectional championship, but Whiteland pulled away late for a 69-59 victory to end the Olympians’ impressive tournament run.

East held its own for three quarters, even taking a seven-point lead in the third quarter after Mason Reeves’ four-point play electrified the crowd. However, Whiteland found its rhythm late, knocking down big-time three-pointers and clutch free throws to steal the win in the final minutes.

Keaton Lawson did everything he could to keep the Olympians in it, dropping a game-high 27 points, but Whiteland’s Ethan Edwards was unstoppable from the line, hitting 14-of-16 free throws to ice the game.

Despite the loss, Columbus East (15-10) took major strides this season, proving that second-year head coach Perry Nash has this program trending in the right direction. With a strong core returning next year, don’t be surprised if the Olympians are back in the hunt for a sectional title in 2026.