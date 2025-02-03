Columbus East, North Wrestlers Advance After Sectional Battles

The road to Gainbridge Fieldhouse is officially underway as local wrestlers battled through the Jennings County Sectional on Saturday.

Columbus East finished second, while Columbus North took third, sending a combined 16 wrestlers to the Jeffersonville Regional.

East crowned three individual champions, with Gage Rutan (132), Lincoln Cooper (150), and Colin McMahon (190) winning their weight classes. Servando Lozano (285) brought home gold for North, winning a thrilling 1-0 final.

With regionals set for February 8, the path to state is heating up as local wrestlers fight to keep their seasons alive.