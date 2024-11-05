Columbus East Lady Olympians: A Season of Growth with Emerging Talent

The Columbus East Lady Olympians are entering a season of development and promise under the guidance of Coach Kaitlyn Phillips. With a young but determined roster, East is focused on growth, chemistry, and steady improvement throughout the year.

Junior Kenzie Cheek steps in as one of the team’s leaders, sharing point guard duties with sophomore Lola Watkins. Both guards bring different strengths to the position, with Cheek’s experience and court vision complemented by Watkins’ speed and energy. Senior forward Kimberly Carothers, the tallest player on the team, is expected to be a key presence in the paint, providing rebounding power and scoring versatility that will help anchor East’s offense. Supporting them is a young roster filled with potential, as Coach Phillips emphasizes player development and gaining valuable court experience.

While Columbus East may face a rebuilding season, Coach Phillips is optimistic about the team’s growth and ability to compete. With each game, the Lady Olympians aim to build confidence, strengthen teamwork, and lay a solid foundation for the future.