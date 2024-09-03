Columbus East Labor Day Weekend Recap

Football:

The Columbus East Olympians faced a tough battle in their rivalry game against Columbus North, falling 42-0. Despite the loss, East showed early promise with an interception by Jared Brooks that placed them in North territory. However, they struggled to capitalize and couldn’t break through North’s defense. Quarterback Kyson Villarreal completed 3 of 16 passes for 16 yards under heavy pressure, while also leading the team in rushing with 26 yards on 16 carries. The Olympians will look to regroup and come back stronger in their next matchup.

Volleyball:

The Columbus East volleyball team had a challenging weekend at the Bloomington South Invitational, finishing 1-3. The Olympians secured a win against East Central, with strong performances from Krea Martin, who led the team with 26 assists and four aces, and Lilah Klei, who contributed 19 kills. Columbus East looks to get back on track tonight as they host Jennings County at 6:45 PM in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Boys Tennis:

The Columbus East boys tennis team will host Edinburgh today at 4:30 PM. After a week of intense practice, the Olympians are ready to take to the courts and showcase their skills.