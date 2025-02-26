Columbus East Honors Ted Rutan With Distinguished Alumni Award

A new Columbus East tradition was born Tuesday night with the introduction of the Ted Rutan Alumni Award, an honor created to recognize former Olympians who have left a lasting impact both in athletics and beyond.

The first-ever recipient of the award was none other than its namesake, Ted Rutan, a standout three-sport athlete at Columbus East before going on to have an illustrious career in college athletics and sports broadcasting.

Rutan, a 1978 graduate of Columbus East, was an exceptional competitor in baseball, basketball, and tennis, earning numerous accolades:

Baseball: Led the team with an astonishing .520 batting average as a senior.

Tennis: Earned All-Conference honors for three straight years, held a 31-match winning streak, and was named Second-Team All-State.

Basketball: Key player in Columbus East’s State Final Four run as a junior and semi-state appearance as a senior, earning All-Sectional and Regional Team honors.

After high school, Rutan continued his success at DePauw University, where he excelled in both baseball and basketball, setting records in assists, steals, and free-throw percentage, while also being a leader on the baseball team. His accomplishments led to his induction into the DePauw Athletics Hall of Fame.

Beyond his playing career, Rutan became a respected coach and sports broadcaster, covering high school athletics, international competitions, and even Big Ten rugby.

Moving forward, the Columbus East Distinguished Alumni Award will be officially named the Ted Rutan Alumni Award, ensuring that his legacy of excellence, leadership, and sportsmanship will inspire future generations of Olympians.