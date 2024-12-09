Columbus East Honors Legendary Coach Brent Chitty

On Friday night, Columbus East High School celebrated the extraordinary career of Coach Brent Chitty, the school’s all-time winningest basketball coach. Over 13 seasons, Chitty led the Olympians to 129 victories, while shaping the lives of countless student-athletes through his leadership and passion for the game.

During the home game against Trinity Lutheran, Chitty was honored with a commemorative plaque and basketball in recognition of his contributions. Fans, players, and community members gave him a standing ovation for his dedication to building not just successful teams, but successful individuals.

Chitty’s influence extended beyond wins, with players excelling academically and earning Academic All-State honors. His tenure included coaching the Indiana All-Stars in 2015, cementing his legacy in Indiana high school basketball.