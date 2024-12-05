Columbus East Honors Brent Chitty for Coaching Milestone

The Columbus East Olympians will celebrate a monumental achievement this Friday as they honor head boys basketball coach Brent Chitty for becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach. This special recognition will take place before the basketball game, and fans, former players, and the community are invited to join the celebration.

Coach Chitty’s impact on Columbus East basketball extends far beyond wins and losses. He has been a cornerstone of the program, building a legacy of excellence and sportsmanship. Friday night promises to be a memorable occasion for the Olympians and their loyal fans.