Columbus East High School Sports- 9/20

Boys’ Tennis: Olympians Struggle Against Seymour

The Columbus East Olympians faced a tough challenge Thursday, losing 5-0 to a formidable Seymour squad. Although the results weren’t in their favor, the team continues to develop and improve. The Olympians are sharpening their skills as they gear up for the rest of the season.

Volleyball: East Falls to New Albany in Conference Clash

The Columbus East Olympians volleyball team faced a tough opponent in New Albany, dropping their Hoosier Hills Conference matchup in straight sets. Despite the loss, East’s defense was a highlight, with Lauren Smith leading the way with 10 digs. The Olympians are working to fine-tune their gameplay, and they’re focused on bouncing back in the next game.

Boys’ Soccer: East Powers Past Jennings County

The Columbus East boys’ soccer team fired on all cylinders in a 4-2 win over Jennings County. The dynamic duo of Emilio Quintero Aguirre and Luis Ceballos each netted two goals, keeping the Olympians undefeated in Hoosier Hills Conference play. With East’s offense clicking, they’ll look to keep the momentum rolling in their upcoming matches.