Columbus East Gymnastics Sets Season-High Score Ahead of Sectionals

The Columbus East gymnastics team may not have picked up a victory in their regular-season finale against Seymour, but the Olympians still walked away with plenty to celebrate.

In their final tune-up before sectionals, East posted their best team score of the season, finishing with a 93.85 in Monday night’s meet against the visiting Owls, who took the win with a 97.8. While the team score didn’t result in a victory, it showcased the tremendous growth and consistency the Olympians have developed throughout the year.

Sophomore Bethany Lewis had a standout performance, claiming the all-around title with a 35.15. Lewis was nearly unstoppable, winning vault (9.0), beam (8.65), and floor (9.2) while placing second on bars (8.3).

Fellow Olympian Gracie Collier also had a strong showing, finishing fourth in the all-around (30.6) while earning top-four finishes on beam (8.05) and floor (8.4).

One of the biggest highlights for East was their dominance on the balance beam, where no gymnasts fell—a crucial achievement heading into Friday’s Franklin Central Sectional. The Olympians will now focus on polishing routines and adding upgrades to improve their scores in the postseason.

The top three teams from the sectional will advance to the Franklin Central Regional on March 7, along with any individuals finishing in the top six in an event or the all-around competition.