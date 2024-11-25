Columbus East Girls Wrestling Takes Second at Clinton Prairie

The Columbus East Olympians girls wrestling team flexed their muscles on the mat, finishing second out of 49 teams at the Clinton Prairie Invitational. With 178 points, they narrowly missed out on first place, which went to Western with 184.

Grace McMahon (170 pounds) and Monica McMahon (190 pounds) led the charge with individual championships in their weight classes. Taylor Engelking added a second-place finish at 115 pounds, while Tienica Dits (100 pounds) and Madison Mount (130 pounds) each secured third. Saige Plummer (120) and Madison Swartzentruber (135) added valuable sixth-place finishes, showcasing the depth of the Olympians’ roster.