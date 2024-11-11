Columbus East Girls Wrestlers Capture Titles at New Palestine Invitational

Columbus East girls wrestling dominated the competition at the New Palestine Invitational, with three wrestlers securing titles in their respective weight classes. At 115 pounds, Taylor Engleking went undefeated, claiming first place. Saige Plummer topped the 120-pound weight class with a perfect 4-0 record, while Monica McMahon achieved a 4-0 finish at 190 pounds, earning her title in impressive style.

Adding to the Olympians’ strong showing, Eden Knight placed third at 145 pounds with a 5-1 record, and Maddie Schrader finished 4-1 to place third at 235 pounds. Tienica Dits and Madison Mount also delivered solid performances, each going 3-2. Columbus East’s wrestling depth and skill were on full display, as each competitor showed grit and determination to help set the tone for a promising season ahead.