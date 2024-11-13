Columbus East Girls Show Promise but Fall to Roncalli

The Columbus East Lady Olympians hit the ground running in their game against Roncalli, securing a 14-10 lead after the first quarter. However, Roncalli found their rhythm, ultimately pulling away to claim a 65-55 win. Columbus East was led by standout Lola Watkins, who scored 17 points and provided strong offensive energy throughout the game. Kimberly Carothers chipped in with 11 points, and Kenzie Cheek added nine points, showing a well-distributed scoring lineup for East.

Though the game ended in a loss, Columbus East’s early lead demonstrated the team’s potential for the season ahead. Watkins’ consistent scoring, combined with solid support from Carothers and Cheek, gives the team a strong foundation to build upon. With each game, East is working to fine-tune its strategy and gain momentum, making this an encouraging performance for the Lady Olympians moving forward.