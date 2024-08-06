Columbus East Girls Golf Tees Off Season at Bloomington South Invitational

The fall sports season is officially in full swing, and our local girls’ golf teams are hitting the greens with determination and skill. Columbus East girls’ golf team teed off their season with a competitive performance at the Bloomington South Invitational.

Facing off against some of the toughest teams in the region, the Olympians finished 17th overall. Grace LaSell led the team with an impressive score of 105. The tournament was dominated by Noblesville, who clinched the top spot with a score of 311, followed by Westfield and Floyd Central.

Upcoming Matches

Columbus North is set to start their season on August 17 at the Franklin Invitational. This event will feature a strong lineup, including teams like Castle, Perry Meridian, Franklin Community, Corydon Central, and Edinburgh. Golf enthusiasts should mark their calendars for September 17 when Columbus North will face off against Columbus East in an exciting local rivalry match.

