The Columbus East girls golf team is on a roll this week, hitting the greens for the third time in just a few days. Yesterday, the Olympians teed off in a tri-match at Hawk’s Tail of Greenfield, and they came out on top with a team score of 215. Leading the charge was Sophia Begley, who earned medalist honors with a round of 50. Grace LaSell followed with a 52, Abby King posted a 55, Allison Sharpe added a 58, and Sophia Perez rounded out the scoring with a 67. East edged out host Greenfield-Central, who finished second with a 228, and Whiteland, who came in third with a 246. Keep an eye on the Olympians as they continue their busy week of competition.