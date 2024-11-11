Columbus East Girls Basketball Faces Tough Loss Against Bloomington South

The Columbus East girls basketball team encountered a formidable opponent in Bloomington South, falling 73-29 in their second game of the season. Bloomington South jumped out to a 45-16 lead by halftime, keeping Columbus East under defensive pressure and limiting their scoring opportunities.

Despite the challenges, Columbus East saw contributions from several players. Ella Anthis led the team with eight points, Kenzie Cheek scored seven, and Kimberly Carothers added six. While the Olympians struggled to keep pace with Bloomington South’s offensive firepower, the team’s young lineup gained valuable experience in facing one of their tougher opponents early in the season. Columbus East looks to regroup and build on their efforts as they continue through the season schedule.