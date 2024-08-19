Columbus East Football Prepares for a Comeback Season

The Columbus East Olympians are gearing up for a season they hope will mark a return to their winning ways. After a challenging 3-6 record last year, including a 3-3 finish in the Hoosier Hills Conference, the team is focused on improving week by week with the ultimate goal of making a strong run in the postseason.

Head coach Eddie Vogel is placing emphasis on growth and development, especially given the team’s lack of returning starters. The Olympians showcased their potential in a recent controlled scrimmage against Whiteland, where they demonstrated resilience and physicality. Junior quarterback Kyson Villarreal returns to lead the offense after a solid sophomore season, and he will be joined by a mix of experienced players and new faces looking to make their mark.

The offensive line, anchored by senior tackle Noah Hildebrand, will be a key area of focus as the team works to build cohesion and strength up front. Meanwhile, the defense is undergoing a shift to a 3-4 scheme, which Vogel believes better suits their personnel and the challenges they will face this season.

With tough non-conference games against Bloomington South and Columbus North to start the season, the Olympians will quickly find out where they stand. The team is determined to establish its identity early and compete for a Hoosier Hills Conference title while aiming to peak in the postseason.

Columbus East is poised for an intriguing season, with the team looking to build on last year’s experiences and take a giant step forward in 2024.