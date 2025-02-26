Columbus East Ends Regular Season in Dominant Fashion, Defeats Greensburg 72-36

The Columbus East Olympians closed out their regular season on a high note, delivering a commanding 72-36 victory over Greensburg at the Orange Pit. The win marks their second straight to close the season, giving them momentum heading into next week’s sectional showdown against Columbus North.

The game was part of a special evening at Columbus East, filled with celebrations and recognitions that highlighted the school’s rich athletic tradition. The girls wrestling state champions were honored, eighth graders and families were welcomed for Football Pride Night, teachers were celebrated for Teacher Appreciation Night, and the inaugural Ted Rutan Alumni Award was introduced to recognize outstanding former Olympians.

On the court, East took control early, leading 19-12 after the first quarter before a pair of electrifying dunks by Keaton Lawson helped spark an 8-0 run that sent them into the halftime break with a 40-23 advantage. From there, the Olympians’ defense tightened, holding Greensburg to just 13 total points in the second half—their best defensive performance of the season.

Lawson led the charge with 20 points and nine rebounds, showcasing his athleticism on both ends of the floor. Danny Coriden and Judah Lewis added 11 points apiece, while Mason Reeves chipped in nine points, and Carter Patterson delivered an all-around performance with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Olympians’ depth was on full display, with nine different players contributing to the scoring column. The win moves Columbus East to 13-9 on the season as they prepare to host Columbus North on Tuesday, March 4, in the first round of the Class 4A Sectional 14 tournament. The Bull Dogs won the regular-season matchup 59-42, but this time, the stakes are higher, and East will have the home crowd behind them.