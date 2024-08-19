Columbus East, Columbus Christian, and Other Area Teams Shine at Moores Hill Invitational Cross Country Meet

The Columbus East girls cross-country team started their season strong with a runner-up finish at the Moores Hill Invitational, hosted by South Dearborn. The Olympians tied with Switzerland County, both scoring 58 points, but East secured second place by having a faster sixth runner.

Leading the charge for Columbus East was Madison Swartzentruber, who finished fifth with a time of 23:55.39 for the 5,000-meter course. She was closely followed by Amelia Fay in seventh place, clocking in at 24:09.21. Other notable performances from East included Ainslee Shaw (13th, 25:09.57), Delaney Rogers (17th, 25:23.33), and Abby Collins (22nd, 27:15.61).

Columbus Christian also had a strong showing, although their girls’ team did not place overall. However, Elizabeth Schlaudroff represented the school well, finishing 26th with a time just over 28 minutes.

On the boys’ side, Columbus Christian placed sixth overall, with Ben Halsey leading the team, finishing 30th in 22:26.37. South Decatur’s Nicholas Hunter had an impressive performance, finishing eighth with a time of 19:17.09.

Other area teams also competed, with South Decatur’s girls placing sixth, led by Kate Schoettmer, who finished 16th in 25:22.84.

It was a great start to the cross-country season for Columbus East, Columbus Christian, and other area teams as they look forward to building on these early performances.